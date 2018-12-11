× Police: Man approached child walking to school in West Milwaukee; boy was able to get away

WEST MILWAUKEE — West Milwaukee police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction involving an elementary school student.

The boy’s mother told FOX6 News her son was on his way to school Tuesday morning, Dec. 11, walking near 51st and Greenfield when a white box truck/van stopped, and a man got out. The boy ran away — eventually making it to a friend’s house in the area.

Police confirmed officers responded to the elementary school when the child reported the incident. Police said the white box truck/van stopped, and a man in his 30s got out and approached the child, who then ran off and was able to get away from the man.

We’re told officers were checking homes and businesses to see if anyone had any video of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.