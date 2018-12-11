‘Proud to be here:’ World War II veteran of US Army celebrates 102nd birthday 🇺🇸

NEW BERLIN — A World War II veteran of the U.S. Army celebrated his 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at a senior living community in New Berlin.

James Muirhead is a resident of Grand Hills Castle Senior Living in New Berlin — and served in Persia in World War II. He had a host of guests to celebrate this occasion on Tuesday. They included a bunch of men and women from the VFW as well as the mayor of the city, who offered up a proclamation and a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.

“Proud to be here, proud to be here,” Muirhead said.

PHOTO GALLERY

Muirhead’s daughter told FOX6 News, Tuesday was an emotional celebration of life.

“We reached 100 and thought that was amazing. We reached 101 and thought that was amazing. And today, we reached 102,” said Robin Muirhead. “Dad’s slogan for his life has always been, ‘It’s all in a lifetime.’ And this is a very nice part of his lifetime.”

Robin Muirhead said her dad was an electrical engineer who worked on the Alaskan pipeline. He apparently worked well into his 70s. Robin said her father was raised in Plato Center, Illinois — and left farm work when Uncle Sam called.

We salute you, James!