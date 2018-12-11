× Sources: Jonathan Pogreba has been arrested after being on run for 4 weeks

MILWAUKEE — Sources tell FOX6 News that Jonathan Pogreba has been arrested after being on the run for more than four weeks. This, after cutting off his GPS device.

Court records show Pogreba, 43, skipped a court hearing in Waukesha County Monday morning, Nov. 12, after he was released on $150,000 bond — posted on Oct. 29. A bench warrant was issued for Pogreba after he failed to appear in court, and he was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping.

Pogreba spent more than two weeks as a fugitive after a domestic violence incident in the Town of Eagle on June 5. On June 21, Pogreba surrendered after 16 days off the grid.

Pogreba has already pleaded not guilty to the following six charges, three felonies and three misdemeanors in connection with the alleged domestic incident in Eagle filed in June:

Battery, domestic abuse, use of a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse

Intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, domestic abuse

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Take and drive vehicle without consent

