Steph Curry doesn’t believe man landed on the moon

One of basketball’s greats doesn’t believe that man has landed on the moon. Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry’s opinion is raising eyebrows.

Curry recently appeared on the podcast “Winging It.” According to reports, the conversation led him to ask one of the hosts if he believed the U.S. landed on the moon. The host said no — prompting Curry to agree.

Curry said that he didn’t want to “start conspiracies” though. Conspiracy theories about the moon landing have always been around since Neil Armstrong first set foot on the lunar surface in 1969.

NASA has invited Curry to tour their labs after hearing of his disbelief.