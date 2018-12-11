Thief caught on camera stealing doorbell camera; police report 20 similar cases this year

DENVER, Colo. — A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a doorbell camera. Neighbors said the same person hit several houses in the area, taking their Ring cameras in the middle of the night.

“He knew that he was going to be on film and he didn’t care,” said Andrienne Bursey.

Bursey said the thief stole the Ring doorbell camera off her Congress Park home around 4 a.m and then took several others in the neighborhood. She said it only took about 15 seconds to remove the device.

“I don’t know if they’re doing it to sell them online, or if they’re doing it to steal packages in the future,” said Bursey.

According to Denver police, officers have taken 20 reports of stolen doorbell cameras this year.

“Honestly, the Ring doorbell, it’s phenomenal, but it’s actually like the first layer of security,” said Joel Burrell, the owner of Your Security Man.

Burrell has a Ring doorbell camera on his house, but said some people make the mistake of thinking it’s all they need. He said if someone steals the camera, you need backup.

“Up in the corner there, I have an additional camera that catches a lot of activity on the street, as well as the Ring doorbell with people approaching the door,” said Burrell.

He also recommended motion sensor lights, security signs and a monitored system.

“We also know it’s not enough to have the Ring, so we have other security measures in place too,” said Bursey.

A spokesperson for Ring said the devices are designed with tamperproof screws that secure them to the home, making them very difficult to remove without the proper tools.

If yours is stolen, Ring has a theft protection policy — support.ring.com. You can send a copy of the police report to theft@ring.com and Ring will replace the device free of charge.