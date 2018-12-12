At Peter Sciortino Bakery they ‘make all of our products from scratch daily’

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Peter Sciortino Bakery making Christmas cookies. Peter Sciortino's has been a staple on Brady Street since 1947.

About Peter Sciortino Bakery (website)

At Peter Sciortino Bakery, we make all of our products from scratch daily, using only the highest quality ingredients, to ensure that our customers receive the freshest baked goods in Milwaukee. From our amazingly fresh Italian breads, & rolls to our delicious Italian cookies & pastries, we assure you that you will not find a fresher or better tasting bakery in the Greater Milwaukee area!

In 1997 Peter and Grace sold their bakery to three young, ambitious, and energetic employees. You all know them as Maria, Joe and Luigi Vella. Working first for the Sciortino's as young teenagers, the Vella’s grew up learning the business from the bottom up.

Much of the traditional breads, rolls, cookies and pastries can still be found all over the city, whether it’s at your local Sendiks, Piggly Wiggly, or Sentry or perhaps at your favorite restaurant The Vella’s have introduced many new types of cookies and expanded the bread and roll line to accommodate the current times and demand.