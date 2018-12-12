Dashcam: Juveniles lead police on wild pursuit through Wauwatosa, Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Wauwatosa police released video of a pursuit of a stolen car that weaved through two cities. The pursuit happened around 10:30 p.m. back on Feb. 18. It involved a stolen vehicle, an injured woman and four juvenile suspects.

The chase started near 74th and Burleigh. Dashcam video shows the officer chasing a speeding car as it weaves through the streets of Wauwatosa and Milwaukee.

Before the pursuit started, 70-year-old Rubye Lenora told FOX6 back in June, the teens stole the vehicle from her near 74th and North and Wauwatosa.

The group knocked her to the ground in a parking lot, grabbed her purse and car keys, and then backed up and over her.

"He just put his foot to the gas. He came back over me," Lenora said.

When police caught up to the car filled with four teenagers, all 15 or 16 years old -- it reached speeds of nearly 100 mph. At one point, the suspect vehicle drove on the wrong side of the road and down an alley.

The chase spanned 13 miles and lasted 16 minutes, until stop sticks were deployed at 76th and Silver Spring.

A closer look shows the teens dash out of the car one by one.

Three were caught right away and a fourth got away but was arrested a few days later.

Lenora spent three days in the hospital and had to undergo physical therapy for her injuries.