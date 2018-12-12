× ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over:’ Statewide crackdown on drunken driving begins Dec. 14

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign that begins Friday and continues through New Year’s Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is utilizing federal funds to support the stepped-up law enforcement efforts, public education and outreach.

According to a press release, last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 169 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries. Also last year, there were over 24,200 OWI convictions in Wisconsin. While alcohol-impaired driving remains a concern, Wisconsin and many other states see a growing challenge with drugged drivers – people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs including prescription or over-the-counter medications and illegal narcotics.

To combat the problem, Wisconsin currently has:

25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility OWI enforcement task forces that operate year-round across the state.

About 3,800 law enforcement officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) to help detect and remove impaired drivers from roadways.

292 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts – among the most in the nation.

How citizens can help: