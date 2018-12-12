How to pack a carry-on suitcase

If you’re taking a plane trip anytime soon you might consider bringing only a carry-on. Some airlines have recently upped their fees from $25 to $30 per checked bag. But it is possible to fit everything into a carry-on.

“The number one thing you need to do is make a list of your essentials,” said Octavio Blanco, Consumer Reports Travel Editor.

First, include everything: clothing, shoes, toiletries, medication, electronics, and documents like passports. Next, forget about a separate outfit for each day. Instead mix and match. Three tops to go with one pair of pants, for example. And stick with three pairs of shoes.

“Big things like shoes should go in the bottom,” Blanco advised.

Pack them toe to heel at the base for stability and nd roll non-wrinkle prone items instead of folding them.

What about your undergarments?

“Put them in between the cracks. Stuff your socks into your shoes,” recommended Blanco.

Utilize your toiletry bag, too. Tuck scarves and belts along the edges of your suitcase. Save wrinkle-prone items for last. Put them in a bag and lay them flat on the top. And try to use outside pockets for things like itineraries and computers.

Follow these steps and you just might have room for souvenirs.

