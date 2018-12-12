Man charged after 12-year-old boy hit by stray bullet while sleeping in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Franklin man is facing charges after a 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bedroom early Tuesday morning, Dec. 4 in Milwaukee. It happened around 1 a.m. near 24th and National.

Michael Montey is facing one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon) and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Montey was visiting a friend at an apartment near 24th and National when he fired a gun. The bullet went through the floor and struck a 12-year-old boy sleeping in his bedroom.

“I was half asleep and all I felt was the pain,” said Isaiah Acosta.

The pain was so intense the boy yelled for his grandmother in the next room.

“He said, ‘my foot is hurting,'” said Acosta’s grandmother.

The 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered a bullet lodged in his right foot.

Milwaukee police said the boy was not the intended target, and is in good condition after the shooting.

Montey was arrested on Dec. 6 — he did not wish to make a statement to police.