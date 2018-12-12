Need a dish to pass? Easy dip recipe you can make in the oven or slow cooker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Need an easy appetizer for your holiday get together? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making a reuben dip that viewer Rosemarie said she makes every year for Christmas.

Reuben Dip

Ingredients:

½ lb corned beef, from the deli diced

1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup sauerkraut, drained well

½ cup sour cream

1 tbsp ketchup

2 tsp spicy brown mustard

Rye crackers, crackers, or sliced rye bread for serving

Direction:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Grease a 1 quart casserole dish.

3. In a medium bowl, mix corned beef, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, sour cream, ketchup and mustard. Then dump into greased casserole dish.

4. Bake at 350 degree for 30 minutes until hot & bubbly. NOTE: You can also put all the ingredients in a slow cooker, and heat for on low for 2 hours, until warm and cooked.

5. Serve warm with rye crackers or bread.