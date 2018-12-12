× Police: Suspect wanted in 4 business burglaries, 1 theft throughout Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in four business burglaries and one theft at several “Suds your Duds” throughout the Milwaukee area.

These incidents occurred on:

• 12/8/2018 at 1:27 a.m. at 8512 W. Hampton Ave

• 12/8/2018 at 2:16 a.m. at 5617 W. Lisbon Ave

• 12/9/2018 at 4:30 a.m. at 4830 W. Vliet Street

• 12/11/2018 at 3:11 a.m. at 547 N 27th Street

• 12/11/2018 at 3:05 p.m. at 3508 N. 60th Street

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-30 years of age, 5’6-5’7 and is between 140-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a motorcycle design on the back, light colored plaid shorts, white or grey sneakers and a work/oven mitt glove on his right hand.

He was last seen driving a 90-92’ Dodge Ram, single cab, short box style, either white, silver or grey truck.

The suspect forced entry into the businesses by prying open the entry doors. He then pried open the soap dispensers and coined operated machines and removed the US currency.

Please call Milwaukee police with any information at 414-935-7360.