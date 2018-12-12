Silver Alert: Search is on for 78-year-old Cesario Cisneros of Racine

RACINE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Cesario Cisneros of Racine.

Cisneros was last seen walking his dog on Roe Avenue in Racine around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11. Cisneros speaks only Spanish and often believes he lives in Chicago.

Cisneros is described as a Hispanic, male, 5’02” tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black dress pants and black boots.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.