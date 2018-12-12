Woman’s purse snatched, car stolen in Menomonee Falls driveway

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls are searching for three suspects who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Police say two suspects got out of a car around 2 p.m., walked up to a woman and grabbed her purse off her arm as she was getting out of her car in a driveway.

A third person was driving the stolen Toyota, which was a 2012 red Camry.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.