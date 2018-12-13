5 ingredients and 1 pan: The family dinner you can make in a flash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Find yourself struggling to get dinner on the table in the midst of all the holiday festivities? Chef Michael Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a dinner you can make with just a handful of ingredients and one pan.

2 Mesa's Braised Chicken Breast

Ingredients

● 3 Cup o Chef feker Mexican Salsa (see real Milwaukee website)

● 4 6-8 oz breasts of organic chicken Pounded

● 3 potatoes peeled and sliced in 1/4 inch thin rounds thin rounds

● 1 cup of peas

● 4 oz of Extra virgin olive oil

● Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Heat a heavy bottom skillet

2. Add oil, then add chicken breast and potatoes.

3. Season with salt and cook for 3 minutes while turn the chicken and potatoes just once.

4. Pour the Salsa over the chicken and the potatoes and cover the pan and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes.

5. Remove lid add peas and cook for another 2 minutes and enjoy

6. Serve with tortillas and a chilled Mexican Lager