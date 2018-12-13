× Brewers announce 2019 giveaway promotions

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers announced Thursday, Dec. 13 a variety of promotional items for the 2019 season, including eight all-fan giveaways highlighted by a bobblehead honoring Christian Yelich’s MVP award-winning 2018 season. The schedule also features seven additional all-fan giveaways as well as two giveaways for the first 10,000 fans and two for the first 10,000 fans age 21 and older.

According to a press release, Brewers fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the first all-fan giveaway, as every fan with a ticket to the Sunday, March 31 contest against the St. Louis Cardinals will go home with a Jesús Aguilar bobblehead. The bobblehead features the slugging first baseman hoisting a bat over his shoulders.

Fans will want to make sure they secure a ticket to the Sunday, June 9 contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as every fan at Miller Park will receive a bobblehead celebrating Christian Yelich’s historic 2018 season. The item will feature the 2018 National League MVP holding his trophy and Silver Slugger Award.

Additional bobblehead giveaways include a Jeremy Jeffress bobble on Sunday, May 5 vs. the New York Mets and a Josh Hader bobble on Sunday, August 11 vs. the Texas Rangers, both of which feature the flame-throwing out-getters in their pitching motions.

The schedule also features giveaways honoring two of the most prolific power hitters in franchise history. On Sunday, June 30, all fans in attendance for the team’s match with the Pirates will receive a Prince Fielder bobblehead. Two weeks later, every fan with a ticket to the Sunday, July 14 game against the San Francisco Giants will receive a Cecil Cooper retro replica jersey.

The full list of announced giveaway items for the 2019 season is below. The complete promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. For more details about the 2019 giveaway schedule, visit Brewers.com/giveaways.