× Email bomb threats target Waukesha County businesses; statewide intelligence center investigating

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County businesses have been the target of multiple email bomb threats, according to the sheriff’s office. The Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center (WSIC) says they are monitoring an influx of email-style bomb threats sent to government and private businesses across the state.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says the emails want money in the form of bitcoins in order to keep the bombs from detonating.

The WSIC is unaware of any legitimate events resulting from the threats at this time.

The situation is being monitored.

If you receive any of these emails, you’re asked to contact authorities immediately.

According to CNN, dozens of businesses and institutions across the country received email threats Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and sweeps of buildings.