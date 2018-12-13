Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list at the Corners of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD -- There's nothing like curling up with a hot drink on a cold day. At Goddess and the Baker in Brookfield, baristas are perfecting holiday classics. Kasey also spent the morning at the Corners of Brookfield finding the perfect gift for everyone on her Christmas list.
About Goddess and The Baker (website)
Goddess and The Baker is a good food experience for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert all day. With mid-century style, this modern day gourmet storefront caters to busy Chicagoans who care about fast, fresh food and better coffee.
Goddess and The Baker showcases seasonal flavors with a global spin. From our salads to our wide selection of made-to-order sandwiches we’re serving what Chicago’s hungry for.
With a fanatical focus on pastries and sweets, Goddess and The Baker serves dessert all day. From our layered rainbow cakes, cupcakes, creative cookies, and brownies, we hope that you’ll save room for something sweet. Feeling inspired? Make it à la mode with a scoop of Zarlengo’s creamy gelato.
We showcase a one-of-a-kind coffee program offering a rotating selection of beans from some of our favorite third wave roasters, we serve pour-over and drip coffee. Dedicated to an amazing coffee experience, we will also offer cold brew coffee on Nitro tap and espresso drinks handcrafted with our custom La Marzocco espresso machine. We consistently showcase a rotating selection of our favorite coffees from our favorite roasters around the country, and in some cases, the globe.