Milwaukee man charged in connection with abduction of 17-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Kavin Nesbit, 35, has been criminally charged in connection with the abduction of a 17-year-old girl that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Police located Alexis Flynn, considered “critically missing” on Wednesday morning, Dec. 5. She knew Nesbit for about two months before the abduction occurred.

Nesbit is facing the following charges:

Kidnapping

Physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm)

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

The complaint indicates that on Dec. 4, the day the abduction occurred, Flynn was with a friend when she met up with Nesbit at an apartment near 11th and Atkinson. Flynn said she wanted to get money from Nesbit to get her hair done. When she asked for the money, Nesbit allegedly grabbed Flynn by the jacket and pulled her into the bathroom. When Flynn tried to leave, Nesbit allegedly said “you think you’re going to leave?”

Nesbit allegedly told Flynn’s friend to leave the apartment — and that Flynn wasn’t leaving. At that time, Flynn says she and Nesbit began “tussling” — that’s when she broke free and tried to run from the apartment. Nesbit allegedly grabbed Flynn by the shirt and walked her out of the apartment and across the street. During the walk, Flynn told investigators that Nesbit had a gun on his hip.

Once they crossed the street they got into a vehicle. While they were sitting in the vehicle, they learned the police were coming. As police were walking up to the vehicle, Nesbit drove away. Flynn later told investigators that Nesbit hit her in the face while they were riding in the car and told her he would shoot her friends.

According to the criminal complaint, Nesbit eventually brought Flynn back to the apartment near 11th and Atkinson, where they spent the night. The next morning, they heard police knocking on the door. That’s when Nesbit jumped out a window.

Nesbit was arrested shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near 19th and Capitol.

He’s due back in court next week.