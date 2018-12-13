Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 15-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need of your help finding a critically missing boy.  15-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was last seen at at Pulaski High School at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Joshua is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, 180 pounds.

Joshua Rodriguez

He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with “Nike” in white on the front of his chest.  He was also wearing  black skinny jeans with visible zippers on the front pockets, and a black knit cap with “PR” on the front.  He was also wearing black and white Retro 12’s Nike shoes.

If found, please notify the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414 935-7401 or 7405.