Ozaukee County officials respond to bomb threat report at Dimat Inc. in Cedarburg

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Ozaukee County officials responded to Dimat Inc. in the Town of Cedarburg, for a reported bomb threat on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 13.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 12:25 p.m.

The building was evacuated and area businesses were notified of the threat that came in through an email.

Officials say bomb sniffing dogs have been called to search the building and surrounding area.

Authorities say Sycamore Road is closed until the area has been cleared.