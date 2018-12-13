Police arrest woman, 17-year-old after infant found dead in box along California highway

CORONA, Calif. – One week after a funeral was held for a deceased infant known as “Baby Jane Doe,” police in Corona, California announced Thursday that they have made two arrests in the case.

Shawna Andritch, 22, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy are both being held on suspicion of murder, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

The arrests come nearly five months after the infant’s body was discovered in the area of Cajalco Road and Interstate 15, according to a police news release.

When she was found dead on the afternoon of July 27, the newborn was in a cardboard box, her small body wrapped up in a striped and floral-patterned T-shirt, the Associated Press reported.

Her identity was a mystery, as was how she died.

Then, on Dec. 6, Corona police, firefighters and other members of the community came together to hold a proper burial for the deceased infant at Sunnyslope Cemetery. About 70 people attended the ceremony, which was led by Jon Castillo, a Corona police chaplain, AP reported.

Detectives received a break in the case after the funeral when individuals contacted them to provide information about the case. That led police to identify two people who were possibly involved in Baby Jane Doe’s death, according to the release.

Detectives interviewed Andritch and the 17-year-old boy the following day, Dec. 7. The two Corona residents were later arrested based on statements they made in the interviews, police said.

Andritch has been in custody since last Friday and is being held on $1 million, according to inmate records. The boy was arrested Wednesday.

“Both are in custody for murder,” the release stated.

Police have referred to the case to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, which will ultimately decide whether to file charges.

It was not known whether one or both suspects were related to the infant, whose identity still has not been released.