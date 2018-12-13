Police: Man wearing Santa hat stuffs bacon in pants, beer in jacket at Kwik Trip gas station

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A man wearing a Santa was caught acting more like a Grinch at a Kwik Trip gas station in Saukville.

The Saukville Police Department says around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, a man picked up several bottles of beer from the gas station located on Green Bay Avenue, and concealed them in his jacket. He then took several pounds of bacon and shoved it in his pants.

Authorities say the man, described as a male, black, left in a striped conversion van without paying.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you recognize the man in the attached photos, you’re asked to contact the Saukville Police Department at 262-284-0444.