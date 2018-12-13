Racine County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 Officer ‘Karma’

RACINE COUNTY — A new K-9 officer with special abilities is reporting for duty at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Officer “Karma” is a year-and-a-half-old English lab retriever who started her career training to be a service dog but after several months, it was determined she’s a better fit as an electronic detection K-9.

Racine officials say K-9 Karma has already been involved in two search warrants, both for possession of child pornography. Karma is able to located small electronic devices, such as a cellphone.

Officials say Karma is one of 30 specialized electronic detection K-9’s in the country. Her brother, “Kozak,” happens to be the only other electronic detection K-9 in the state who currently serves with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office completed an extensive application process and they were ultimately selected to receive Karma.

Officials say all the costs associated with Karma were donated.

“Although it is unfortunate that we live in a time where crime fighting tools like Karma are necessary, I feel honored and fortunate that our agency has been selected to receive such a valuable asset. I believe Karma is going to be a fantastic addition to our ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) team and will ultimately help us in our ongoing pursuit of a safer community for our children.”

Karma will be assigned to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children investigation unit and will assist in searching for hidden devices and electronics utilized to perpetrate crimes, more specifically crimes against children. She can be requested to get to a scene or to a court proceeding where a child or victim is under stress. The sheriff’s office says Karma is ideally suited to serve as an emotional buffer for victims and those exposed to traumatic events.

Investigator Jon Bechman with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was selected to be Karma’s handler.