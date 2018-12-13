Recognize him? Police seek suspect who stole purse from vehicle, charged $800 on credit card

MUSKEGO — Muskego police need your help identifying a suspect accused stealing a purse from a vehicle and racking up $800 on the victim’s credit card.

According to police, on Monday, Nov. 26 at approximately 1 p.m., the subject entered an unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of Muskego Laundromat on Janesville Road and stole a purse.

The thief later used the victim’s credit card and racked up $800 in charges.

The suspect was seen driving a dark colored Scion.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.