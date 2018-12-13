LIVE: Mayor Barrett to call on state officials to expand Medicaid coverage for opioid use disorders
Dense fog advisory for northern counties in SE Wisconsin until 10 a.m.

Recognize him? Police seek suspect who stole purse from vehicle, charged $800 on credit card

Posted 12:57 pm, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:58PM, December 13, 2018

MUSKEGO — Muskego police need your help identifying a suspect accused stealing a purse from a vehicle and racking up $800 on the victim’s credit card.

According to police, on Monday, Nov. 26 at approximately 1 p.m., the subject entered an unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of Muskego Laundromat on Janesville Road and stole a purse.

The thief later used the victim’s credit card and racked up $800 in charges.

The suspect was seen driving a dark colored Scion.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.