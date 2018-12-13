Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police look to ID Woodman’s retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying five people involved in a theft that happened at Woodman’s on Wednesday, Dec. 12. It happened around 3 p.m.

According to police, a man, accompanied by four women, exited Woodman’s Food Market with $60.19 worth of unpaid merchandise.

All five subjects entered a blue 2009 Dodge Caliber with Wisconsin plate ADZ-1219, and were last seen operating onto Leon Road from the parking lot.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with blue pants.

Suspect #2 is described as a female, black in her 20s, with long black and blonde hair. She was wearing a red hooded zip-up jacket, blue jeans, a gray jacket and black shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a female, black in her 20s. She was wearing a black shower cap.

Suspect #4 is described as a female, black in her 20s. She has shoulder-length blonde hair with black roots.

Suspect #5 is described as a female, black early 20’s, medium build, wearing a gold do-rag.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.