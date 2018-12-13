Surveillance captures 2 kids grab purse from woman in Menomonee Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- The search is on for a group of kids that robbed a woman in her driveway.

Surveillance video has been released of the incident that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The video shows a woman parking her SUV in a driveway, then moments later a red car that was following her circles back.

Two kids, a boy and a girl -- between the ages of 10 and 13 -- can be seen jumping out and approaching the woman.

They reportedly told the woman that somebody nearby was in need of help.

Seconds later, the kids forcibly grabbed the woman's purse before they got back into the getaway vehicle.

