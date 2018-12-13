× ‘Suspicious in nature:’ Man in custody in connection with 2 house fires in Delavan

TOWN OF DELAVAN — A 29-year-old man from Delavan has been taken into custody in connection with two house fires that happened on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 in the Town of Delavan.

According to the Town of Delavan Police Department, on Monday, Dec. 10 officials were notified of a possible structure fire on Sutter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found smoke and flames coming from the residence.

The Town of Delavan Fire Department extinguished the fire and upon investigation it was found the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12 shortly before 5 p.m. the Town of Delavan Police Department was notified of another structure fire at a different home on Sutter Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found that there was smoke coming from the residence. Deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department along with members of the Town of Delavan Fire Department extinguished the fire — and upon investigation the cause of this fire was also found to be suspicious in nature.

The Town of Delavan Police Department along with the Walworth County Sheriffs Department and Walworth County Fire Investigation Task Force are investigating both of these fires.

At this time the Town of Delavan Police Department has a 29-year-old man from Delavan in custody for setting both fires.