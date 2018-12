Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened late Thursday night, Dec. 13 on the city's north side. Three people were taken to the hospital.

Video from the scene shows two SUVs collided at the corner of 30th and Center. Firefighters extricated two people trapped inside those vehicles. A third person was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.