4 treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Brookfield, cause under investigation

BROOKFIELD — Firefighters on Friday morning, Dec. 14 responded to the scene of a house fire in Brookfield. Four people were treated for smoke inhalation.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near North Avenue and Cloverhill Road.

First arriving fire units reported a well-involved fire on the first floor — with extension into other areas of the structure.

A total of four individuals were treated and transported to Froedtert Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation. No fire department personnel were injured at this incident.

This fire remains under investigation at this time. There is no damage estimate at this time for the structure or its contents.