‘Complete menace to this city:’ US Marshals need your help locating 19-year-old Kenneth Twyman

MILWAUKEE -- It’s one of the most disturbing cases ever featured on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. U.S. Marshals need your help locating 19-year-old Kenneth Twyman.

"He is the definition of being reckless and a complete menace to this city. I’ve never seen such reckless behavior in my days,” the deputy marshal on the case said.

Dashcam video shows Twyman behind the wheel of a vehicle that fled from police -- blowing a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle near 55th and Congress. The suspect bailed and left his passenger behind, as well as the innocent people in the other vehicle.

“That vehicle he collided with, there were four passengers in it, three of which were young children," said the deputy marshal.

When police searched the vehicle, they uncovered a "mobile drug house."

"High amounts of drugs in there. Firearms, magazines, ammunition," said the deputy marshal.

A trail of evidence led to Twyman, including seven flip phones and the suspect's personal iPhone. The execution of a search warrant revealed videos of Twyman on the phone.

"There's very disturbing depictions of him carrying firearms, long guns like AR-style weapons. In [another] video very alarming, he is driving in a vehicle, puts the weapon out of the car and shoots recklessly out the window into a neighborhood," said the deputy marshal.

A trail of drug-related content was found on each cellphone.

Officials described Twyman as standing 5'9" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with several tattoos on his arm and lower neck.

"He goes by 'Lil Slapper' and also 'Roro,'" said the deputy marshal.

The 19-year-old is facing charges for recklessly endangering safety, fleeing from police and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, cocaine and heroin.

The U.S. Marshals have asked for anonymous tips from the public to locate Twyman.

"I know the public is aware of the shootings going on in Milwaukee. Now you have evidence and can see firsthand of how this goes on," the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

Authorities said Twyman's family is aware he's wanted. They also wanted to remind Twyman that the warrants filed for his arrest don't ever go away.

"Just turn yourself in. It's the best thing you can do for yourself," said the deputy marshal.

Call 414-297-3707 if you can help law enforcement on this case. You can remain anonymous.