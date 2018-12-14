Brew City Wrestling athletes, fans donate more than 100 toys to kids at Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Santa Claus usually uses the chimney to deliver Christmas gifts, but a group of wrestlers opted for the front door on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Brew City Wrestling officials dropped off three car-loads full of toys at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. The toys were collected during a weekend wrestling show when they teamed up with Toys for Tots.

Athletes and fans donated more than 100 toys.

It was a great way to lift the spirits of some little ones in need this holiday season, to make sure they have the best Christmas possible.