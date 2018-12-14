Caught on camera: Porch pirate struggles with large TV, tripping and squeezing it into small car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. -- Police released surveillance video of what appears to be a less-than-grateful suspected package thief in Maryland.

In the video, the suspect is seen grabbing a large screen television that had just been delivered to the victim's porch. He tripped as he made his way back to the getaway vehicle.

After regaining his footing, the video shows the suspect attempted to put the TV into the back seat of the vehicle, but quickly discovered it was too big.

He then fumbled around to the trunk, accidentally closing it before getting the TV in.

When the trunk was reopened, he realized it was also too small for the TV, so he ran to the back seat and forced the box into the vehicle.

He then drove off with the vehicle's door and trunk still open, and the TV hanging out of the vehicle.