Firefighters rescue person trapped in burning home near 69th and Florist

MILWAUKEE — One person was rescued from a burning home on Friday morning, Dec. 14 in Milwaukee.

It happened near 69th and Florist around 10 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor, and one person was trapped upstairs when crews arrived.

Firefighters used a ladder to get that person out safely, along with a couple dogs that were in the home.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.