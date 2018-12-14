× Tony Evers: Wisconsin deserves better than lame-duck legislation

MADISON — Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers is ripping Republican incumbent Scott Walker for signing lame-duck legislation that weakens the governor’s office and restricts early voting.

Walker signed the bills Friday in Green Bay. Evers issued a statement saying Walker is ignoring the will of voters who elected him. He says the people asked politicians on Election Day to solve problems, not “pick petty, political fights.”

He says the people of the state expect more than what they’ve gotten over the last few weeks.

The measures prohibit Evers from withdrawing from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act. The package also shields the state’s job-creation agency from Evers’ control until September and limits his ability to enact administrative rules.

The legislation also limits early in-person voting to two weeks before an election.