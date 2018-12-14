Kris Zocco to be sentenced, convicted in death of Kelly Dwyer

MILWAUKEE — Kris Zocco — the man found guilty on all three charges in connection to Kelly Dwyer’s death — will be sentenced on Friday, Dec. 14.

Zocco was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide, hiding a corpse, strangulation and suffocation in Dwyer’s death.

Kelly Dwyer went missing in October of 2013. Investigators say Zocco killed Dwyer during a “violent sex act” at his apartment on Milwaukee’s east side. Her body was later found in rural Jefferson County.

Zocco’s charges in Dwyer’s death were filed in May of 2017. Additionally, he faced one count of felony intimidation of a witness, after Zocco’s former cellmate told police Zocco tried to arrange a “hit” on an ex-girlfriend — who testified Wednesday. That charge was dropped because there wasn’t enough evidence to support it.

Zocco is currently in prison for 19 years on child porn and drug convictions. He is appealing that case.