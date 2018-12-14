× Paul McCartney’s upcoming Lambeau Field show sold out

GREEN BAY — Tickets for Paul McCartney’s upcoming Lambeau Field show are sold out as of Friday, Dec. 14.

According to a Green Bay Packers news release, McCartney’s June 8, 2019 concert is the fastest non-football sellout in Lambeau Field history. Tickets went on sale Monday, Dec. 10.

The concert will be McCartney’s first-ever concert in Green Bay. McCartney will be making a second Wisconsin stop in Madison on Thursday, June 6.