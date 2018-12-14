× Police: Ice fisher found trapped inside Mount Pleasant pond

MOUNT PLEASANT — An ice fisher was trapped inside a Mount Pleasant pond early afternoon Friday, Dec. 14.

According to officials, two ice fishers were found at a retention pond near S. Airline Rd. and Washington Ave. around 1:40 p.m. The South Shore Fire Department found one of the fishers stuck underwater, clinging onto the pond’s surface ice. The second fisher was able to climb out of the pond.

Police were able to rescue the fisher stuck in the pond around 1:47 p.m. One of the fishers refused transport, and the other was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.