Silver Alert: Search is on for 74-year-old Donald Pulkkila of Franklin

FRANKLIN — A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Donald Pulkkila of Franklin. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.

Officials say Pulkkila left his residence on foot. He has Alzheimer’s and is nonverbal.

He is described as a male, white, 5’09” tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown shoes, plaid pajama pants, a black jacket and baseball hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Franklin Police Department dispatch at 414-425-2522.