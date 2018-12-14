Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for parts of SE Wisconsin

The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters, last-minute gift ideas

Posted 10:31 am, December 14, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- From Spider-Man to a family-friendly version of Deadpool -- it's a super weekend at the box office. Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to give his real reviews of some family-friendly flicks. And he has some last-minute gift ideas for the movie lovers in your life.

