Troopers seize 301 pounds of marijuana in Missouri stop

COOPER COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — A traffic violation turned into trafficking charges after a highway patrol stop Thursday afternoon.

Troopers with the Missouri Highway patrol pulled over a vehicle headed east on Interstate 70 in Cooper County for following too closely.

When the troopers inspected the vehicle, they discover 301 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags in the back.

The two men in the vehicle were taken into custody and booked into the Cooper County Jail. Charges are pending in the investigation.