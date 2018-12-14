‘We want to help others:’ Feeding America hosts ‘Holiday Helpings’ food drive in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Many of us put our loved ones at the top of our holiday shopping lists, but those at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin ask that you think of those in need as well.

On Friday, Dec. 14, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin hosted a “Holiday Helpings” food drive at Sendik’s in Greenfield, where volunteers were out beginning at 6 a.m.

It was part of the final push to collect food and money during their “Food for the Holidays” campaign.

“A lot of times, we talk about helping others. A lot of times, we want to help others. Here’s a perfect opportunity to help a family, help a person, help some children and be that example of what love really is,” said Ramon Candelaria, Central City Churches.

The food drive ran through 7 p.m. at Sendik’s on Layton Avenue in Greenfield.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a contribution to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin online.