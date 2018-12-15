× Bloomberg lists Gov. Walker among potential contenders for Interior Secretary position

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday, Dec. 15 announced Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will leave his administration at the end of the year — and said he would nominate a new Interior chief next week.

Bloomberg.com has included the name of Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in a list of potential contenders.

According to Bloomberg, potential contenders for the post include: Cynthia Lummis, a former congresswoman from Wyoming; Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes; Raul Labrador, an Idaho Representative who’s leaving Congress; Adam Laxalt, the Nevada attorney general who lost his bid to be governor; Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter; former Nevada Senator Dean Heller, who lost his re-election bid in November; Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state; and outgoing Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.

Governor Walker himself addressed his future on Friday, Dec. 14, after he signed three bills into law in Green Bay.

The former presidential candidate says he’s had a lot of opportunities in recent weeks to take jobs in Washington, but he plans to remain in Wisconsin. He did not say what those opportunities were.

Walker ran for a third term, saying he had no interest in joining Republican President Donald Trump’s administration after his victory in 2016.

Since his loss to Democratic Governor-elect Tony Evers in November, Walker has not specified what he plans to do. His term ends on Jan. 7.