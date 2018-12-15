Enjoy spiked eggnog and a breakfast with Santa 🎅 at Don’s Diner

MILWAUKEE — Spiked eggnog and pictures with Santa can help create a memorable Christmas for both adults and kids. On Saturday, Dec. 15, Don’s Diner & Cocktails is celebrating the magic of the holiday season with Santa himself.

Stand Eat Drink beverage director Ryan Derosa stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to share Don’s Holiday Egg Nog, a delicious drink spiked with a little alcohol — for grown ups only!

About Don's Diner and Cocktails Breakfast with Santa (website)

What kid doesn't want to chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, and what adult doesn't want to sip on delicious egg-nog or old fashioned shakes with Santa. Well dreams come true this year at Don's Diner & Cocktails in Walker's Point. On Saturday, December 15th from 8am to 11am Santa will be at Don's taking pictures with kids from 1 to 92. $15 ticket for children get keepsake photo with Santa, all you can eat pancakes, vanilla or chocolate shake, and the chance to get in that last minute gift idea to the big man! Adults will be able to enjoy Don's recipe boozy eggnog, our house boozy shakes, full breakfast menu, and if the name is on the nice list a personal picture with Santa. Come on down this Saturday and get a this seasons memorable picture and breakfast that you get to enjoy without having to clean up!

If you missed out on Breakfast with Santa, you can snag some eggnog for Christmas Even brunch or Christmas Day dinner at Don's. Yum!

