‘Gives them strength:’ Families impacted by violence come together in effort to heal this holiday season

MILWAUKEE — While the holidays are a joyous time for many, some feel they’re without a reason to celebrate. Victims of Milwaukee Violence is dedicated to helping families impacted by violence.

During the second annual event on Saturday, Dec. 15, children created handmade frames to hold a special moment, despite life being far from picture-perfect.

“It’s kind of hard,” said Linda Tucker, who lost her son, Terrance to violence in Milwaukee. “It’s sad. It brings tears. Thinking about this morning, I cried.”

Janice Gorden, the founder and CEO of Victims of Milwaukee Violence, organized the event at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church for loved ones of people killed in the city.

“Gives them a little strength,” said Gorden. “They miss their loved ones more during holiday time. We do grief support activities.”

From goodie bags to holiday pictures, a full feast and much more, she helped feed spirits in many ways.

“Sometimes, you feel alone, and you don’t feel like no one understands,” said Miko Perry, who lost his cousin to violence. “There are people out there going through the same thing, and to come together for the holidays, come support one another — it’s real nice.”

The group worked to turn trauma into happiness and healing.

“A moment like this, celebration, trying not to feel too down,” said Tucker. “Seeing other people coming out together and remembering their loved ones — it warms your heart.”

It was an effort to create new, positive memories.

“Enjoy the holiday and enjoy the family,” said Perry. “You never know — life is too short. Enjoy your family while you’ve got them.”

Victims of Milwaukee Violence offers support, activities and services year-round. To find out how to get help or give help, CLICK HERE.