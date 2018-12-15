Milwaukee County Zoo ‘bloopers’ video is the cutest thing you’ll see today 🐅

MILWAUKEE — You’ve probably been to the zoo, but have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes?

On Thursday, Dec. 13, the Milwaukee County Zoo released an adorable video of animal “bloopers,” all shot by their film crew’s staff.

Otters, tigers, and turtles — oh my! No matter what your favorite animal is, there’s a chance a critter of your choice appears in the sweet video, posted to the Zoo’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The video features dancing gorillas, soccer-playing tigers, bathing penguins and much more cuteness!