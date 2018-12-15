‘Number 1 priority:’ Investigators search home of fiancé of missing mother for 2nd straight day

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators searched the home of Kelsey Berreth’s fiancé in Florissant, Colorado for a second straight day, the Woodland Park Police Department said in a press release Saturday, Dec. 15. The missing mother hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.

The multi-jurisdictional task force again searched the 35-acre property of Patrick Frazee, who has not been ruled out as a suspect in Berreth’s disappearance.

Details about what the search would cover on Saturday were not released, but Woodland Park Police Chief Miles J. De Young said the case “is the number one priority for the Woodland Park Police Department.”

De Young said the couple’s 1-year-old daughter remained with her father, who is continuing to cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation.

He also said his department continued to be in contact with the Teller County Department of Human Services in regard to the child’s custody, adding that department “does not have evidence that [the child’s] safety is at risk while in Patrick Frazee’s custody.”

During a press conference Friday, De Young said there were “a number of other things” done up through Thursday night that led to a judge signing off on a search warrant of Frazee’s home.

Berreth, 29, has not been seen since Thanksgiving . She was spotted on surveillance video at a Safeway in Woodland Park that day. Her cellphone pinged about 800 miles away in Idaho on Nov. 25.

Her brother told Good Morning America that she did not seem to have packed to take any trips.

De Young said Friday afternoon that it was investigators’ “hope” that Berreth was still alive and said that was “absolutely a possibility.”

Berreth was described as a woman, white standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

De Young said a reward has been set up for information on this case, though the amount was not disclosed. A donation fund has been set up in Berreth’s name at Wells Fargo bank branches, he added.

Anybody with information on her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Woodland Park Police Department.