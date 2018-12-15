Old World Christmas 🎄 celebrates holiday traditions of yesteryear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN OF EAGLE, Wis. -- Have you ever wondered what it was like to celebrate Christmas in the 1800s?

Old World Wisconsin turns historical Christmas fantasies into reality every year with Old World Christmas, a blast-from-the-past Christmas celebration featuring historic costumes and character actors.

About Old World Christmas (website)

Jingle all the way to the 1800s! Celebrate the season as you travel back in time to engage your senses with performances, music, food, and hands-on activities that highlight holiday traditions brought to Wisconsin by immigrants. Help prepare Vanocka (traditional braided bread), tour the Yuletide Village in a horse-drawn sleigh, have your picture taken with Victorian Santa Claus in his busy workshop, sip on hot cider and wassail, indulge in sweet treats, and more!