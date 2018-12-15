Police seek man who robbed 92-year-old World War II veteran at his retirement home

SLIDELL, La. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a 92-year-old World War II veteran at gunpoint at a retirement community in Slidell, Louisiana.

The armed robbery occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Lafitte’s Landing retirement community on Gause Boulevard, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The unidentified assailant made his way into the building, knocked on the WWII vet’s door, pulled out a gun and forced his way inside the victim’s apartment.

He stole cash, medication and the keys to the victim’s 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras at a neighboring business.

He was wearing an LSU jacket and a gray beanie cap — and was thought to still be driving the victim’s car, which has a Louisiana license plate RPY 017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.