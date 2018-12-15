Police: Suspect in custody after 5 mile pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A man is in custody after a refusing to pull over for reckless driving and invoking a police pursuit near 28th and Locust early morning Saturday, Dec. 15.

According to officials, the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m., making its way towards 6th and Mineral. The 5.1 mile chase ended after the suspect’s vehicle hit the front of another car, veered and crashed into a nearby building.

The vehicle’s only passenger was the driver, an unidentified male. He was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe alcohol is involved in the incident.